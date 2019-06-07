× Toppert expected to join Penny’s staff at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the nation’s number-1 recruiting class, on campus, the only missing piece for Penny Hardaway is the opening on his coaching staff. And that, according to multiple reports, is close to being filled.

While there has been nothing official from the university, it seems Hardaway has zeroed in on former Phoenix Suns assistant coach Cody Toppert as the replacement for Sam Mitchell.

Toppert continues that pro pedigree Penny finds so important, having played and coached both overseas and in the GLeague before joining the Suns last year as an assistant coach and Director of player development.

Toppert was part of the purge in Phoenix when head coach Igor Kokoskov was fired after just one season.