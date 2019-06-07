× Thousands without power as heavy rain blankets the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Memphis residents lost power overnight as heavy rain and thundershowers rolled through the Mid-South.

As of 4:30 a.m. Friday, approximately 5,858 people are without electricity. The hardest hit areas appeared to be in Germantown, Collierville, in the downtown area and then along I-240.

MLGW crews are aware of the outages and said they are working to fix this issue as soon as possible.

