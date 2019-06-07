Shelby County offering financial assistance for utility bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millions of dollars are up for grabs for Memphians who are having trouble paying their MLGW bills as Shelby County just received a $19 million grant, and leaders are ready to put it to use.

Shelby County commissioners said sitting in the dark shouldn’t be the fate any family has to face.

“You would be amazed the amount of people who are without utilities who don’t know about the program,” County Commissioner Eddie Jones said.

But unfortunately, too many families in need find themselves in a tough spot and in the dark.

“A lot of people are deciding whether they want to pay their bills or put food on their tables,” Jones said.

Through the Keep the Lights On initiative, there’s another option.

“They don’t have to choose,” Jones said.

That means more families can keep food on the table and the lights on at home.

There’s even more money this year to go around than in years past after the grant the county received.

“We’ve been doing it a while, but we just recently got that extra big block of money for it,” Jones said.

Jones wants more people to be aware of the program.

“Almost everyone is eligible; you don’t have to be behind,” Jones said.

That means families don’t have to wait until the lights are cut off to resort to reaching out for help.

A family can receive up to $650 in help for their bill. To check if your family qualifies for assistance, go to the Shelby County website here.