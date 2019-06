MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released photos of two suspects involved in a residential burglary last month.

On May 22, officers say the pair broke into a home in the 3300 block of Covington Pike and took the family’s PlayStation 4, several PS4 games and a hover board.

So far, police have not been able to identify the pair and hope that releasing their photos to the public, no matter how blurry, will lead them to some answers.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.