× Pair charged with attempted first-degree murder following South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Two men have been arrested in connection to an attempted murder case from earlier this year.

Isaac Gladney and Roy Gladney were both charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm.

On March 13, 2019, the victim said he was in a Dodge Durango leaving the South Third Street McDonald’s when he noticed a white SUV following him. The victim and his buddies tried to evade the vehicle, but were unable to do so.

As the Durango pulled onto Vaal Street, someone inside the SUV opened fire, striking the victim in the back.

Isaac Gladney was identified by the victim as one of the suspects.