× Olive Branch homeowners left to clean up the damage after early morning flooding

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — The overnight showers caused damage in Olive Branch, Mississippi early Friday morning.

WREG’s Nina Harrelson reported from the area of Highway 178 and East Sandidge Road after a News Channel 3 viewer told us she was awakened by firefighters around 4 a.m. They told her there was flooding in her neighborhood and that they were going around checking on residents to make sure they were okay.

When our crew arrived on the scene, police had the neighborhood blocked off due to the flooding. But just as quickly as it flooded, the water receded and they were allowed in.

On Lancaster Drive, Harrelson spoke with one homeowner who said the flood waters had risen all the way to the top of his numbers on his mailbox. Further down the street, cars that were parked in the neighborhood had water all the way up to their windshields, that person said.

Now that the waters have receded, the main focus is cleaning up the damage.