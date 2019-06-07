× Officials searching for missing 13-year-old DeSoto County girl

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Officials are seeking public assistance with finding a missing 13-year-old girl from northwest DeSoto County.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said Makalah Brooks, 13, was last seen Friday around 9 a.m. at her home in the Lake Forest subdivision in the northwest part of the county.

DCSO said Brooks is 5-foot-3 and 105 pounds and has brunette, shoulder-length hair and black framed glasses.

Brooks was last seen wearing a gray Cornerstone Church t-shirt, a gray Lake Cormorant hoodie, black leggings and gray Converse shoes, DCSO said.

Anyone with information about Brooks should contact DCSO at 662-469-8027 or call their local law enforcement agency.