Manhunt underway after Arkansas inmate escapes from work release site

Posted 5:40 am, June 7, 2019, by

Christopher Baggett

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Mississippi County.

On Thursday, June 6, Christopher Baggett reportedly stole a Chevrolet Trailblazer and took off from a work release site in Luxora. The vehicle had an Arkansas license plate 222YHB.

The 46-year-old was behind bars after being convicted of several felonies including burglary and theft of property.

The public should be cautious if they come into contact with Baggett, authorities said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.