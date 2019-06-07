× Manhunt underway after Arkansas inmate escapes from work release site

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Mississippi County.

On Thursday, June 6, Christopher Baggett reportedly stole a Chevrolet Trailblazer and took off from a work release site in Luxora. The vehicle had an Arkansas license plate 222YHB.

The 46-year-old was behind bars after being convicted of several felonies including burglary and theft of property.

The public should be cautious if they come into contact with Baggett, authorities said.