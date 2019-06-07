Live at 9: Author Chat, ‘Boo’ and Uriah Mitchell, Donor Fest & Faizon Love

“The Rest of the Story”

It’s a story of reconnection and love written by award winning and best selling author Sarah Dessen. Her new novel, “The Rest of the Story,” is out now and she joined us this morning with more about it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with Uriah Mitchell

WREG had a Royal Records studio takeover right here on Live at Nine. Co-owner, producer and engineer Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell and his son Uriah Mitchell stopped by so Uriah could perform for us live.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Donor Fest

In the summer months blood donations really drop and that's why Vitalant is teaming up with other businesses and organizations to make things easier on you at Donor Fest.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Faizon Love

If you've seen "The Parent Hood", "Elf" or "Couple's Retreat" you know funny man Faizon Love. He's back in Memphis this weekend, headlining at Chuckle's Comedy House.