List of street closures as National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of southeast Shelby County.
The agency said that an estimated one to three inches has fallen in the past two hours with ongoing shower and thunderstorms expected to contribute an additional one to three inches over the next hour.
Collierville, Germantown, Memphis, southeast Memphis, Piperton and Capleville should expect flooding along roadways.
WREG has been made aware of issues at the following locations:
Shelby County
- Wemberly Drive between Shelby Drive and Tumbler Ridge Lane
- Winchester Road between Hacks Cross and Forest Hill Irene
- Poplar Avenue and International
- Front and Nettleton
Desoto County
- Old Goodman Road between 178 and Alexander
- Intersection 178 and Goodman Road by City Hall in Olive Branch, Mississippi
- Polk Lane and Stateline Road
- Wellington, Lancaster and Lexington Drive
- Alexander north to Stateline Road
- Goodman Road in front of the Shrine Building in Olive Branch
- Areas in the proximity of the Vineyard Apartments
- Goodman Road and Amanda
- Goodman Road and Dogwood
- Bethel and Woolsey
If you know of any locations not on this list, contact us at wreg.com or via Facebook.