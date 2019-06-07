× List of street closures as National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of southeast Shelby County.

The agency said that an estimated one to three inches has fallen in the past two hours with ongoing shower and thunderstorms expected to contribute an additional one to three inches over the next hour.

Collierville, Germantown, Memphis, southeast Memphis, Piperton and Capleville should expect flooding along roadways.

WREG has been made aware of issues at the following locations:

Shelby County

Wemberly Drive between Shelby Drive and Tumbler Ridge Lane

Winchester Road between Hacks Cross and Forest Hill Irene

Poplar Avenue and International

Front and Nettleton

Desoto County

Old Goodman Road between 178 and Alexander

Intersection 178 and Goodman Road by City Hall in Olive Branch, Mississippi

Polk Lane and Stateline Road

Wellington, Lancaster and Lexington Drive

Alexander north to Stateline Road

Goodman Road in front of the Shrine Building in Olive Branch

Areas in the proximity of the Vineyard Apartments

Goodman Road and Amanda

Goodman Road and Dogwood

Bethel and Woolsey

If you know of any locations not on this list, contact us at wreg.com or via Facebook.