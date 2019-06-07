× Jonesboro officers on leave during investigation after suspect killed in shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a man’s death Wednesday night in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro Police say a man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. and told them his wife had been shot in the back and was on the way to a local hospital.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as Jay Michael Clem, was found in a house on Barnhill Road, where he barricaded himself inside with a weapon and refused to cooperate with police.

After four hours of negotiations, police said Clem came out of the home and fired multiple shots at officers after they deployed chemical munitions.

Police fired back, and a coroner pronounced Clem dead at the scene.

Several officers are on paid administrative leave pending the Arkansas State Police investigation and the decision from the Prosecuting Attorney Scott

Ellington. They are: Sgt. Shon Morris, Pfc. Nathan Ivy, Pfc. Erik Johnson, Cpl. Paul Williams, Sgt. Lane Holmes, Dfc. Bryan Davis, Ptl. Pete Lochner, DCpl. Brian Arnold, Ptl. Michael Talley and Pfc. Bryan Bailey.