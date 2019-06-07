× Helena-West Helena dispensary hosts ribbon-cutting ahead of grand opening

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A medical marijuana dispensary in Helena-West Helena hosted a ribbon-cutting and open house Friday, and people who came said they were excited about what the new business will mean for the community.

While there’s no product on the shelves of Greenlight Dispensary yet, there’s a high level of excitement about the benefits it will bring to people in the area.

“In pain all the time—five days, seven days a week,” resident Sandra Lee said. “I need some kind of help without worrying about going back for back surgery. I don’t want surgery again.”

Before opening to the public, there is a number of things Greenlight must do regarding compliance and approval. They also must pass a final inspection by the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and they still have to get their medical marijuana products in.

“Right now, it will mostly be flowers, so that’s the marijuana in its “bud” structure,” Hollie Stuart, Greenlight general manager, said. “And that comes in a variety of different strains, so we’ll have a great selection there.”

Greenlight will also sell a variety of CBD-only products, which are legal in the state.

It’s taken more than a year for operators to get their license to sell medical marijuana. Depending on how soon it opens, Greenlight could be the third medical marijuana dispensary to open in Arkansas.

“We have a good group of local owners who applied and got this awarded to them,” Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith said. “We hope it’s going to be a job-creator and a revenue-creator for us.”

While medical marijuana will soon be available in Helena-West Helena, operators remind those interesting in buying products that it is crucial to have a medical marijuana patient card.

“Because we are medical-only in Arkansas, you must go through a registered physician, and you must get certified in order to be able to apply for your Arkansas card,” Stuart said. “Once you get that physical card, you can shop at any of the various dispensaries.”

Operators said Greenlight could be officially opened in a couple of weeks.