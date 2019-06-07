× He used to be R. Kelly’s manager. Now, he’s been indicted for making terrorist threats

GEORGIA — The former manager of embattled R&B singer R. Kelly was indicted on one count of making terrorist threats Thursday, according to the Henry County, Georgia District Attorney’s Office.

James Mason is accused of threatening the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”

A warrant was issued for Mason after he allegedly left a voicemail for Timothy Savage in May 2018 saying, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

Mason turned himself into authorities after the warrant was issued and was released on a $10,000 bond in January, a spokesperson for the Henry County Sheriff’s office said at the time.

After his surrender in January, Mason issued the following statement:

“My team and I will present facts soon that will discredit any and all accusations that suggest that I have engaged in any acts of bullying, harassment, or aggressive acts against my accusers,” Mason said in a statement obtained by CNN.

“To the contrary, We will show that I have been extremely instrumental in attempts to assist my accusers in their quest to reestablish a relationship with their adult daughter. I have confidence in my legal team that I will be exonerated of all pending charges.”

The Savage family claims Joycelyn has a sexual relationship with R. Kelly and has manipulated her into not speaking to them for two years.

She responded to this claim in a video released in 2017, in which she denied she was part of a “cult” of women being “controlled” by Kelly and that she had been “brainwashed” by the Grammy-award winning singer.

“I just want everybody to know — my parents and everybody in the world — that I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything is OK with me,” she said in the video.

CNN has reached out to Mason for a reaction to the indictment but has not yet heard back.