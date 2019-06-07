Floodwaters wash through Germantown homes

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — More than 10 inches of rain fell in three hours in Germantown, affecting dozens of homeowners, but the city isn’t wasting any time cleaning up the mess left behind.

Laura Yeargin choked back tears while showing us the damage left behind overnight by rising flood water in the place she’s called home for three decades. Yeargin didn’t have flood insurance because she doesn’t live in a flood area.

“Never had this, never experienced this before,” she said, trying to save what she could from her house.

A Germantown resident shared this video with me of water coming into his house early this morning @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/QMnq2uKbT8 — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) June 7, 2019

A few blocks over, another family decided to get flood insurance even though flooding wasn’t likely in their neighborhood.

The whole first floor of Jay Schwarzman’s house was flooded Friday morning.

“Out here was a lake, you couldn’t even see grass,” he said.

He says the rushing water washed away basketball goals and fences, and left everything soaked.

City employees were going door to door assessing damage earlier. FEMA is also offering homeowners information on what to do if they were impacted by the flood.

Fish in the front yard of this Germantown home @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/8uI8f3ZCSx — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) June 7, 2019