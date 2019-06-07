× Firefighter accused of raping girl for a decade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter is accused of sexually abusing a girl and producing explicit images of her for 10 years, beginning when she was 8 or 9.

According to an affidavit from an FBI agent involved in the investigation, a 19-year-old woman told Millington Police that Michael Fruitticher had raped her from 2007 or 2008 until April 2019, and had recorded the acts on his cell phones.

The abuse allegedly occurred in Bartlett and Millington.

Police contacted the FBI, and a search was conducted May 29 at Fruitticher’s current residence in Jackson, Tennessee. That search yielded a cell phone that investigators said contained timestamped images of the victim from 2013. Other electronic devices were also seized.

Memphis Fire Department Capt. Wayne Cooke confirmed that Fruitticher is on leave from the department with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation. He has been with the department since June 2013, Cooke said.

Court records show Fruitticher was arrested May 31. He had a court appearance Thursday and was released on $25,000 bond.