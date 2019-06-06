× Three arrested in Rasco Road shooting in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Three people were arrested following a shootingThursday in Southaven.

Southaven Police said they received a call just before noon about two men shooting at a vehicle at Rasco Road and Martha Ann, near I-55. No one was injured in that shooting, police said.

On the way to the scene, officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle and took three people into custody.

Christian Franklin, 19, and Leshaun Robinson, 35, are charged with aggravated assault. Markevya Dunn, 22, is charged with accessory after the fact. All three are Southaven residents.

They are housed in the Desoto County Detention Facility as police continue to investigate.