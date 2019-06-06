× Recycling center back in operation after fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Recycling services are back for residents of Memphis and other nearby cities, nearly a week after a fire at the recycling facility put services on hold.

Operations at the recycling center near the Memphis airport, which is used by waste companies in the area, were suspended after a pile of cardboard boxes inside the center caught fire last Friday, causing $20,000 in damage.

Thursday afternoon, the City of Memphis tweeted that curbside recycling services would resume Friday, June 7. Germantown and Southaven had sent out a similar messages.

The city says the center processes more than 20,000 tons of recyclable material annually.