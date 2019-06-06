× Police searching for driver who shot at construction crew along Highway 51

COLDWATER, Miss. — Authorities in Coldwater are searching for a driver who allegedly opened fire on a construction crew.

On Wednesday, June 5, the workers were reportedly installing a cable line along the southbound lanes of Highway 51 between Senatobia and Coldwater when shots were fired.

Thankfully no one was hit.

Authorities didn’t release a description of the driver or the vehicle, but said anyone who may have been in the area should give them a call.