Police searching for driver who shot at construction crew along Highway 51

Posted 11:37 am, June 6, 2019

AP Photo/Seth Perlman

COLDWATER, Miss. — Authorities in Coldwater are searching for a driver who allegedly opened fire on a construction crew.

On Wednesday, June 5, the workers were reportedly installing a cable line along the southbound lanes of Highway 51 between Senatobia and Coldwater when shots were fired.

Thankfully no one was hit.

Authorities didn’t release a description of the driver or the vehicle, but said anyone who may have been in the area should give them a call.

 

Google Map for coordinates 34.691661 by -89.978490.

