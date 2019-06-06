× Mother accused of crashing car with baby in the back seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrest a local woman following a crash with a toddler in the back seat.

Court documents say Lasena Brandon, 30, was behind the wheel and slipping in and out of consciousness while driving in the area of I-55 and South Parkway Wednesday afternoon. Police said she eventually wrecked the vehicle and first responders deemed it necessary to administer Narcan.

In the back seat of the car, police said they found a two-year-old girl.

Thankfully, neither mother nor daughter were injured in the wreck.

Brandon was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect, driving under the influence, violation of financial law and reckless driving.

The child was turned over to a family member.