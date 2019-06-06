× Memphis officer reunited with man he helped save

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A picture of a man and a Memphis police officer is making headlines. Memphis police said the officer helped save the man’s life after an act of violence, and this week they got the chance to meet.

According to police, Officer Christopher Williams of the North Main Station was one of two officers called to the 800 block of Crockett Street last month following a shooting. That’s where Williams encountered a 26-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Officer Williams called for aid but knew he needed to act quickly if the victim was even going to survive long enough for other first responders to arrive. He began by applying a wound seal to the man’s chest to allow him to breathe. Then applied a gauze and tourniquet to the his leg to stop the bleeding.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he underwent three emergency surgeries. Doctors said he is expected to be okay.

Even though his job was done, the police department said Williams continued to stay in contact with the family, calling them on Face Time for updates on the victim. He even went by his home to check in with him.

“I was just glad the Lord placed me in his path that day and guided my hands to help save him,” Williams said.