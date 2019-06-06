× Memphis men killed after fiery rollover crash in Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Two men from Tennessee died in a crash at an intersection in rural southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened Wednesday afternoon in Finney County north of Garden City when two pickups entered the intersection at the same time and collided. The intersection has no markings indicating right of way.

One of the trucks rolled over and burst into flames, killing 50-year-old Joe McNally, who was driving, and 57-year-old Jimmy Sherlock. They were both from Memphis.

A 47-year-old Scott City man driving the other pickup was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain.