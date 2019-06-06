Memphis Animal Services asks for help after they receive 35 dogs due to animal cruelty case

Posted 8:51 pm, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57PM, June 6, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services has asked for help after they say an animal cruelty case brought in 35 dogs to their shelter.

In a Facebook post, they asked people if they would be willing to adopt a foster dog “for a few days or more.” Anyone who wants to adopt a dog can do so by visiting the shelter Friday morning during adoption hours, which is from noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is located at 2350 Appling City Cove.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.