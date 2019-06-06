× Memphis Animal Services asks for help after they receive 35 dogs due to animal cruelty case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services has asked for help after they say an animal cruelty case brought in 35 dogs to their shelter.

In a Facebook post, they asked people if they would be willing to adopt a foster dog “for a few days or more.” Anyone who wants to adopt a dog can do so by visiting the shelter Friday morning during adoption hours, which is from noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is located at 2350 Appling City Cove.