TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. — A defendant in a double murder in north Mississippi was found guilty Thursday on two counts capital murder.

Kedarius Hamer was immediately sentenced to life without parole in the murders of Alya Hopper and Paul Koster in the early morning hours of July 6, 2017.

The victims were found in a home just outside of Walnut in Tippah County.