Live at 9: Summer pet safety, Elizabeth Schokin & Wedding Belles on Millionaires Row

Keeping your pet safe this summer

When the temperatures rise you hear a lot about the heat and staying safe, and the same goes for our pets. Veterinarian Dr Angie Zinkus from the Germantown Parkway Animal Hospital has some tips on how to keep your pet safe this summer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's an app for that

Your smartphone goes where you do and now that means you could have a personal trainer right at your fingertips too. Digital strategist Sherri Motes joined us to talk about a new app that will do just that.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elizabeth Scokin's Haute Hostess apron line

This Nashville mom's discovery of a her grandmother's holiday apron sparked a fashion statement and a movement. Elizabeth Scokin's Haute Hostess apron line is in the kitchens of reality television stars and even the royal family.She stopped by to explain how you too can glam up your next get together.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern Beauty

Ingredients:

1 watermelon

1 large can of frozen limeade

handful of mint

crushed ice

1 cup light rum

Directions:

Scoop out the inside of a watermelon and put pulp in large ziplock bags and freeze overnight.

In a blender, add one bag watermelon, 1/2 can of limeade, handful of fresh mint, 1 cup of rum, and 2 cups crushed ice. Blend.

Serve in a martini glasses with a sprig of mint.

Wedding Bells are ringing

A new exhibit at the Mallory-Neely and Woodruff Fontaine homes showcases the brides and grooms of days gone by. Holly Jansen gave WREG a sneak peek at the exhibit and explained why it needs to be your next stop.

For more information click here.