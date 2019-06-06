× Company offers $1K to ‘brave soul’ willing to use a flip phone for a week

A company is offering $1,000 to the right candidate brave enough to use a flip phone only for one week.

Frontier Bundles, a Utah-based company that sells internet, phone and cable packages, says the goal of the Flip Phone Challenge is to send someone “back to the 90s” to find out just how much and in what ways people rely on their smartphones in 2019.

The company wants to know if a cheat-free week with an old-fashioned clamshell could affect sleep patterns, productivity, punctuality and more.

“Our ideal candidate will be a self-proclaimed smartphone fiend who’s always up to date on the latest tech news. They’ll be organized, detail-oriented, and willing to persevere (through a smartphone-less week)!” the company says.

The more one depends on a Wi-Fi enabled device, the better. There are bonus points for anyone with an active social presence who would be willing to vlog the experience.

Along with the $1,000, Frontier Bundles will also equip the chosen candidate with a physical map, pocket phonebook, notepad and a couple CDs from the ’90s.

To apply, see a description of the challenge and complete requirements here.