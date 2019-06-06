Collierville Police offering reward for restaurant robbery suspects

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two people robbed a Collierville restaurant early Sunday morning, and now police are offering a cash reward for information leading to their arrest.

Collierville Police said the robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, but they did not identify the restaurant or its location.

Two suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun, approached the restaurant’s manager as he was cleaning the outside patio.

They then forced the manager to give them the night’s cash deposits and the money in the register.

Police said they are offering a $750 reward for anyone giving information leading to the suspects’ arrests.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact Collierville Crime Stoppers at 901-457-CASH or submit an anonymous text message tip by texting “CPDTIP” and the tip to 847411 (TIP411).