Baptist Hospital provides free screenings to combat high rate of breast cancer deaths in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis ranks in the top 10 in the country when it comes to the number of African American women dying from breast cancer, and Baptist Memorial Hospital is using it's mobile mammogram unit to target some of the hardest hit zip codes.

"We do utilize our mobile mammogram unit to go out and reach those communities, and partner with churches and physicians and those groups so we can bring screenings to them,"

The director of the Woman's Health Center says they also have $100,000 in grant money to cover the cost of things, like ultra sounds, biopsies and even genetic counseling.

"So patients who have any kind of breast issues, or need a biopsy, they actually have to come into the office, so we use that grant money to help with that. There is also some ability to arrange transportation to come to the center so that they get that continues care that they need."

Baptist Memorial Hospital gets money every year from the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, the local Pink Ribbon Golf Tournament, as well as Tennessee Breast and Cervical Grant funds. It's all designed to help with early detection and save lives.

"All we need is for a patient to tell us there is a need, and then we can see what grant is best suited for them."

Baptist Memorial Hospital has until the end of July 2019 to use up the grant money.

To see if you qualify for the grant money and schedule an appointment call (901)-227-PINK.