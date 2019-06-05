× Thirty people indicted in heroin and fentanyl crackdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thirty “high- to mid-level” drug dealers were indicted after a six-month long investigation by the Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit.

The indictments by Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich accuse 22 men and 8 women of four felony counts each involving the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl in a drug-free school zone in the Memphis area.

All charges are A-level felonies, and each carries 15 to 25 years in prison without parole, a release from Weirich’s office said.

Each defendant faces the following charges.

Conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a controlled substance 150 grams or more to sell in a drug-free school zone.

Conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a controlled substance 150 grams or more to deliver in a drug free school zone.

Conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a controlled substance 2,000 grams or more to sell in a drug free school zone.

Conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a controlled substance 2,000 grams or more to deliver in a drug free school zone.

The defendants were circulating about a half kilogram (1.1 pounds) of heroin and fentanyl per week in the Memphis and North Mississippi area, investigators said.