Test drive ends with car stolen, owner shot in Hernando

HERNANDO, Miss. — Police say a man was shot and his car stolen by a would-be car buyer he met on Facebook as they were on a test drive in Hernando.

It happened about 10 Monday night on Hill Street near Elm.

According to the Hernando Police Department, the victim advertised his car for sale on Facebook, and another man said he was interested.

The man showed up at the victim’s house at 10 p.m. for a test drive, and the two got in the car.

On the way back, police say the suspect shot the car’s owner five times, then took off in the car.

The victim ran to a nearby house for help. The suspect is not in custody, police said.