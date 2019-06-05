Suspect steals 75-year-old’s purse, knocks her to ground outside Kroger store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released video of a man they say shoved a senior citizen to the ground and stole her purse outside a local Kroger store.

The 75-year-old woman told police that on May 31, she was walking into the Kroger store located at 1336 Poplar Avenue when a man ran up behind her, grabbed her purse and then knocked her to the ground.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound along Cleveland and then westbound on Larkin.

Surveillance video captured the suspect near the scene. If you can identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.