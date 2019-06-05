× Shots fired at car with three children in apparent Dyersburg road rage

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Multiple shots were fired at a car occupied by a family of five, including three children, in Dyersburg on Wednesday, and police think it stemmed from road rage.

Dyersburg Police got the report of multiple shots fired at the family of five’s car around 1:13 p.m. in the 1600 block of Wheeler Street.

An officer then found a vehicle matching the suspect description at College Street and Elm Street. The officer stopped the vehicle and held the suspects at gunpoint while waiting for help to arrive. The people were then taken into custody without incident.

Officers found a handgun near the location of the traffic stop and multiple shell casings at the intersection where the shooting is alleged to have happened.

The victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation, and police said charges are expected later in the day Wednesday.