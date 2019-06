× Shooting in Frayser sends one person to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in Frayser.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1000 block of Cindy Lane, between Thomas Street and Millington Road.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting nor have they released any suspect information.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.