× Reports: Former Arkansas senator found dead inside home

POCAHONTAS, Ark. — A former Arkansas senator has been found dead inside a home in Pocahontas, Arkansas.

According to multiple reports, Linda Collins-Smith was discovered deceased on the evening of Tuesday, June 4. She reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities have not released any official information, but her former press secretary Ken Yang told KFSM neighbors heard gunshots several days before her body was discovered. He also stated that her body was found wrapped in a blanket.

Again, that information has not been confirmed by officers.

The mysterious death of a former state senator is shaking Arkansas's political world. 57-year-old Linda Collins-Smith was reportedly found dead of an apparent gunshot wound outside her home in Pocahontas, Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/zbdOaXd3Yo — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 5, 2019