Police say man offered teen free tattoo for sex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police arrested a 32-year-old man who they say offered liquor, drugs and a free tattoo to a 14-year-old girl in exchange for sex.

Anthony Riley faces charges of soliciting a minor for aggravated statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say they picked up Riley and the girl for a traffic stop Tuesday at a motel on Austin Peay, in an area they say is known for drug trafficking and prostitution. Neither Riley nor the girl knew each other’s names, officers said.

The girl initially told officers she was 18, but later admitted she was 14. She also told officers that she had agreed to have sex with Riley in exchange for a free tattoo, but police had intervened before anything occurred.

Riley denied that, saying he had picked up the girl to give her a tattoo. But police said messages on his cell phone to the victim stated he wanted to have sex and had liquor and weed for the victim.