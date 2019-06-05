Pass It On: A Mississippi cancer survivor receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Southaven resident is an inspiration to others. She's survived rounds of chemotherapy and beat cancer.

Members of an Olive Branch church believe in the power of prayer. They've prayed for one woman in particular.

Meet our play maker, Hanna Hill.

"Her name is Mary Alice. She's from Southaven. She is the true example of a lot of Jesus. She, anytime anyone needs anything, she's always there. She's the first one to the alters to help someone pray. She's always giving hands. She has struggled very much with breast cancer within the last few years. Now she's in remission," Hill said.

It's time to Pass It On.

We're going to pass on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi.

Our recipient Mary thought her granddaughter was taking her to lunch. Once we showed up to her door, she was completely surprised.

Hanna began counting out the cash.

"We love you," she said as she handed Mary the money.

"I don't know what to say. I had cancer in 2014. Oh mercy, and it's been a long, drawn out thing. The chemo still affects my body."