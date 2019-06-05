× Local organization provides free meals for children during the summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School is out. That means some children aren’t getting the consistent and balanced meals that they’re used to.

All throughout the city, there are plenty of places that are offering free meals to children in need.

“Sometimes during the summer weather, children don’t get a chance to get a wholesome meal like they would during the school year,” Willean Lee, with Creative Life Incorporated, said.

Lee has specialized in making sure children receive meals during the summertime for 15 years.

“We are having baked chicken, we are having broccoli, we are having baked potatoes, as well as a roll, an apple and their choice of milk,” she said.

At Creative Life Incorporated a nutritious meal is always on the menu.

“I grew up in south Memphis. I know about the Summer Feed Program, because I was apart of it as well.”

Meaning, she isn’t serving half-hearted plates. Lee is a product of the very program she’s working with now.

“It’s a real good feeling to come back and service others in the community.”

Aside from serving up the food groups, the program is keeping the brain going too.

“We took them out today to the Civil Rights Museum, and every Thursday we do a field trip.”

It’s all at no cost to parents.

Creative Life Incorporated is located at 1222 Riverside Blvd. Meals will be provided until July 19. Breakfast is served is served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m.

Meals are provided on a first come, first serve basis. For more information call (901)-775-0304.

For parents looking for summer camps, those are out there too.

The city of Memphis has sports camps starting now through July 2019. If you would like to learn more, click here. The Memphis Police Department is also putting on a free camp for children.