Grizzlies work out former Tiger Raynere Thornton

MEMPHIS -- With the NBA draft just two weeks away, the Grizzlies have yet to bring in any of the draft's big names, the lottery types for workouts.

What they have done is hold a handful of closed and private workouts for players that might be second round picks or potential free agents.

The Grizz holding another one of those workouts on Wednesday and one of the six players on hand, former Tiger Raynere Thornton. Like his former Tiger teammate Jeremiah Martin, Thornton getting a look see from the hometown team. Thornton averaged 7 points and six rebounds last year for the Tigers. shooting 50-percent from the floor

Thornton making the most of his first NBA workout. "They told me that they liked my game today. Today went very well, actually, especially coming off a very late night. I got in, I got back to Memphis around 3 o'clock last night. It was a bit of a rough morning to get it started but pulled through," said Raynere Thornton.

Thornton hoping this workout leads to more opportunities. "What am I hoping to get, honestly, anything would be a blessing, whether a call-up with an NBA team or an extension to the G League. Anything would be a blessing," added Thornton.