× Dustin Johnson commits to WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS — World No. 2 Dustin Johnson, a 2-time FESJC Champion, is the latest star to commit to the 2019 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

The 20-time PGA TOUR winner and winner of six World Golf Championship titles returns to TPC Southwind for the first time since holing out from the 18th fairway for a walk off win in last year’s FedEx St. Jude Classic. “Dustin has been a loyal past participant in Memphis and thrilled fans last year with his dominating victory,” said Darrell Smith, Executive Director of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. “We are excited to have him return as we host a World Golf Championships event for the first time in Memphis.”

Also committing to the 2019 field, Tony Finau, who is No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Finau earning his way into the field after making the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup Team for the first time.

With Johnson and Finau’s commitments, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational already has five of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings with Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar and Bubba Watson already announcing plans to play, which is already more than Memphis’ PGA TOUR stop had in previous years. The elevation to a World Golf Championships event, one of only four on the golf calendar, brings the strongest fields and the largest purses in golf with 40-50 of the top 50 in the world annually competing in each of the four events.