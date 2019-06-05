Does It Work: The Egg Stripper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kathleen Carroll loves egg salad sandwiches and serving deviled eggs at her cookouts but can't stand peeling the hard boiled eggs.

"Trying to get the shells off. Peeling them, peeling them, peeling them. And it`s a little aggravating when you're losing half of your egg in the shell."

That is why The Egg Stripper caught her eye. It's made of plastic and has nodules located on the inside to help loosen and remove the egg shells.

She loaded five eggs into a pot, added water and brought them to a boil. Once the eggs were done, she dumped the hot water, ran cold water over them and let them chill. Next, Carroll grabbed the base of The Egg Stripper and added water to the fill line.

Then she grabbed the chilled eggs and placed all five into the unit. She closed the lid clockwise making sure not to over tighten.

Test time! She held The Egg Stripper in the upright position and shook it for five seconds.

"One, two, three, four, five. Nothing yet."

Carroll shook it for another five seconds, but this time just a little harder. But before we did, we noticed that it was leaking. So, we made sure the lid was on tight and moved over the sink for our second attempt.

"Alright, here we go. One, two, three, four, five, six. Nothing yet."

"I see that some of them are cracked. But not peeled off. No, not peeled off."

So, we tried it one more time but it didn't come out like the commercial showed. Carroll still had to pick and peel the egg shells by hand.

Egg Stripper, you failed the Does It Work test.