Second suspect arrested in deadly Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting in Whitehaven over the weekend.

On Sunday, June 2, first responders were called to the 3600 block of Queensland in regards to a reported shooting. That’s where officers said they found Kelvin Collins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he died.

Shortly after the shooting another person identified by police as Perry Tard was transported to the same hospital after arriving at Methodist South with a gunshot wound.

The following day he reportedly told officers that he went to the Kings Gate apartments with a man named Darius Brantley and a woman. Their sole purpose was to confront Collins about an alleged assault on the woman. When they arrived, Brantley was armed with an AR-15 and started shooting, he said.

Tard said he was shot in the arm during the incident, but he didn’t say by whom. However, he said he did not have a weapon and did not engage in the fight.

Witnesses on the scene said there was more than one person firing from the vehicle occupied by the suspects.

Tard was arrested and charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.

Investigators said they questioned Brantley, who also confirmed that he went to the complex armed with a gun and looking to confront the victim.

Brantley was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.