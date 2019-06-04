× Records show father of 11-month-old girl found safe after Amber Alert has violent past

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after deputies say he took his baby at gunpoint while acting erratic. It sparked an Amber Alert Tuesday morning.

Now WREG is digging deeper into the man’s past to find out why law enforcement was so desperate to find the child.

It all started when a woman reported that her grandchild’s father, Roscoe Graham, showed up to her home on Lowrance armed with a gun and acting suicidal. She says he snatched 11-month-old baby named Rose and took off running.

“We issued a missing and endangered child alert while working behind the scenes with the TBI to get the Amber Alert issued,” said Anthony Buckner with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The Amber Alert was issued around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

As several agencies helped with the frantic search to find Rose and Graham, they were soon led to a Cordova home on Beaver Trail nine hours later. They were located inside.

Neighbors didn’t recognize Graham or know his connection to the home. Deputies say they’re also trying to figure that out.

We heard several people yelling inside of the home, but no one wanted to talk to us.

So, we did our own digging.

It turns out that Graham was wanted for a domestic violence misdemeanor charge. He’s been arrested for domestic violence multiple times over the past few years. Each time a different woman was involved.

Graham was also arrested in August for first-degree murder. Police say he was connected to a drive-by shooting in Westwood that killed a father of four who was just mowing his lawn.

Sources say the charges were dropped, but investigators are still gathering evidence.

Graham was booked Tuesday afternoon on aggravated child abuse and unlawful possesison of a weapon.

WREG will keep you updated on any developments.