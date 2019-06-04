× Police say brothers sold mom’s car for drugs, made up carjacking story

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say two men pawned their mother’s car for crack cocaine, then made up a story about a carjacking to cover it up.

Officers responded May 29 to the 900 block of Jackson Avenue, where Timothy Whitfield told them a man with an assault-style weapon had walked up to the window of the 2016 Nissan Versa he was driving and forced him to get out.

He said he was able to run away, but the man got away with the vehicle.

However, police said the story didn’t add up, and they confronted Timothy Whitfield and his brother Donnell Whitfield on Tuesday.

Both eventually confessed to making up the story to cover up the fact that they’d pawned their mother’s vehicle to a drug dealer, police said.

They were charged with false reporting and taken to 201 Poplar.