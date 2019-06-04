× Police: 23-year-old arrested after attacking mom over child’s bike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he attacked a woman with a metal baton after refusing to give back her son’s bike.

On May 12, police received a call from the 4100 block of Wilmette Street in Nutbush. When they arrived, they found a woman had sustained a large bruise to her stomach area during an alleged attack.

She claimed she was outside in her backyard when she noticed that her son’s bike was missing. That’s when she noticed that several kids were in her front yard riding the bike without permission.

As the woman was going to get it, Joseph Johnson reportedly took possession of the bike and told her that it is their bicycle now.

When she tried to take it away from the 23-year-old he began striking her in the stomach with a metal baton, she said. He then fled the scene as she called 911.

The suspect was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated assault.