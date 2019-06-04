Live at 9: Harriet Turk, Literatini, Tom Graves & Night at the Lorraine

Author Chat: Harriet Turk

For most adults, understanding teenagers is a complicated matter, but one Memphis native is using her own experiences and conversations with teens to help the rest of us out. Harriet Turk shares their stories and more in her new book in hopes of inspiring a better future.

How you can support Literacy Mid-South

Literacy Mid-South helps adults in Memphis struggling with reading, but this organization needs your help too. Knox Shelton from Literacy Mid-South and Ethan Lanto with Libro talked about an upcoming event called Literatini that you don't want to miss.

"White Boy: A Memoir"

For many people, a look back to the past can dredge up all kinds of memories and emotions, but most folks don't put pen to paper too.

"White Boy: A Memoir" is Tom Graves' own story of love, loss, race and Memphis.

Night at the Lorraine

A trip to the National Civil Rights Museum means a step back in time and a lesson in a movement and beyond. For one night only, visitors will be able to come together and celebrate the food, the music and more from the Lorraine Motel. Jeanette O'Bryant from Night at the Lorraine and Stefanie Bolton stopped by to explain.