Former MPD Director James Ivy dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former director of the Memphis Police Department passed away over the weekend.

James E. Ivy began his career with MPD in 1963 and soon became the first African-American director of police services on January 1, 1988.

“As the current police director of the City of Memphis, I have come to appreciate the drive and dedication set forth by retired Director Ivy,” said Police Director Michael Rallings. “Being the first African-American director, he set a great example for so many others to follow. We will forever be grateful for his commitment to making Memphis a better place. We will continue to pray for the family of Director Ivy throughout this difficult time, and we will always be here if they should ever need anything.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.