× Endangered Child Alert

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered baby near Hickory Hill in southeast Shelby County.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office says 11 month-old Rose Graham was taken from the 7500 block of Lowrance Road by her father, Roscoe Graham, 25.

Rose was last seen wearing a navy blue onesie. Her father was last seen in jeans, a white t-shirt, and a blue and white baseball hat.

The Sheriff’s Office says Roscoe Graham was armed with a handgun when he took his daughter. Authorities also say he suffers from depression.

If you see Graham or his daughter, Rose, call 911 immediately.

WREG will continue to follow this story as it develops.