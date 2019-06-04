× Car stolen from Cordova gas station with support dog inside

CORDOVA, Tenn.- A family is pleading for the return of an emotional support dog that was taken during a car theft at a Cordova gas station Monday night.

Police said it happened around 6:00 p.m. at the BP on North Germantown Pkwy.

Gregory Barclay reported his 2012 grey Acura with TN tag C7984M was stolen.

Police said the car was parked directly in front of the main entrance unlocked, keys inside and the engine running.

Barclay said Bubba, his Boston Terrier, was inside.

“I left it cracked because I didn’t want him to get too hot,” Barclay said.

He said he’s been worried about Bubba, who has been his emotional support dog for the last two years.

“He’s a caregiver for me as much as I am for him. I’ve got to have him back. I don’t know what I’m going to do if I don’t.”

Barclay and his entire family are begging for the dog’s return with no questions asked.

“I just want my dog back. That’s all. OK.”

There’s now an anonymous donation of $500 for Bubba’s safe return.

Officers say no cameras were available to provide any suspect information.

Call police if you have any information.