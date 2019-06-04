Attorney for family of murdered Oxford woman says 2 officers resigned due to “improprieties” in Clayton case

Posted 8:14 pm, June 4, 2019, by and

Collins Bryant, Ryan Winters

OXFORD, Miss. — The attorney for Dominique Clayton’s family says two officers who recently resigned did so due to “improprieties” with the investigation involving her death.

Attorney Carlos Moore says Officer Collins Bryant and Officer Ryan Winters were given an ultimatum to either “resign or be fired.” Moore says both officers submitted their resignation letters on Thursday.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill confirmed the officers resignations, but she didn’t say whether or not it had anything to do with the Clayton case.

Matthew Kinne, a former Oxford officer allegedly involved in a relationship with Clayton, has been charged with murder. He was terminated as an employee by the city May 21.

