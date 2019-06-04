Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old girl from Shelby County

At least 4 dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin

Posted 6:11 am, June 4, 2019, by

MELBOURNE, Australia — Media reports say a gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin.

Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan says a 45-year-old man was in custody following Tuesday’s shooting.

Morgan told Guardian Australia “At this stage we’ve got reports of four deceased and a number of other people who have been shot.”

Police contacted by The Associated Press declined to comment.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that a man fired a pump action shotgun at the Palms Hotel in the suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.