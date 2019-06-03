Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Collierville on Monday morning.

A TBI spokesperson said Collierville Police responded at 8:10 a.m. to the 900 block of Valleywood Cove for a call of a possibly suicidal man. Officers found the man in the backyard and repeatedly ordered him to drop his weapon.

For some reason, the spokeswoman said, one of the officers opened fire.

The victim was identified by TBI as David Hoal, 59. He is also listed in county records as the owner of the home where the shooting occurred.

District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office requested a TBI investigation.

Collierville police told WREG the officer involved has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. The Collerville Police Department does not have body cameras, but do utilize in-car cameras.

They also confirmed that officers were called to the same home on Sunday. That report has also been turned over to the TBI as part of the investigation.